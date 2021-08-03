Tonight Is Magnemite Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus
Tonight is Magnemite Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Magnemite will be appearing frequently in the game, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. How will this be impacted by Niantic's new nerfing of the Incense as a result of the pullback on the COVID bonuses? Will Magnemite be Shiny? What's this week's bonus? Let's get into the details.bleedingcool.com
