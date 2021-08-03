Verifyle and The Precision Machined Products Association (PMPA) Partner to Help Protect PMPA Members from Hackers
Verifyle, a leader in secure messaging, file sharing and digital signatures, announced a strategic partnership with the Precision Machined Products Association (PMPA). The PMPA is an international trade association representing the interests of the precision machined products industry. Verifyle has been chosen to provide ultra-secure document sharing, storage, and messaging for all PMPA members beginning later this summer.martechseries.com
