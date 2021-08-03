‘The Green Knight’ Costume Designer on Crafting Dev Patel’s Divine Outfits [Interview]

A pensive, hypnotic adaptation of Arthurian legend. After being announced in 2019 for a 2020 release, The Green Knight has been one of my most anticipated films of the past two years. Now, after being put on an indefinite delay because of the global pandemic, David Lowry’s fantasy epic is finally upon us. After Lowry’s examination of death in relation to time and memory in 2017’s A Ghost Story, he distinguished himself as one of the most enigmatic directors working today. I mention enigmatic because his style is hypnotic and understated, but also because in addition to his small budget art house affairs Lowry has also directed Disney blockbusters like Pete’s Dragon in 2016. I am elated to report, The Green Knight is not only Lowry’s best film and most cerebral work, but his most complete.