Can I be a great mom and not lose myself in the process?

By Colleen Seto
todaysparent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy mom doted on me and my sisters endlessly when we were kids. Her life revolved around us. I have very little sense of who she was as a person outside of being my mom. I’m immeasurably grateful for how singularly devoted she was, but her dedication has created an unexpected tension in my own motherhood experience. I, too, want to be a great mom—but still be my own person.

