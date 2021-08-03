Cancel
Entertainment

Behind the lens

By Addie Cantrell
bransontrilakesnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who knows me knows I’m not the most extroverted person and sharing who I am does not come easily to me. Thus my hesitation to write an editorial since starting this job in March. However, anyone who knows me, knows I also like to try new things, so here...

Cell PhonesGizmodo

Lens flares

Occur when bright light hits a camera’s sensor and then scatters. It’s generally considered undesirable, though they can occasionally enhance a photo. On iPhones, you most commonly see the cursed green dot in night mode portraits or photos—and often not until after you’ve taken the photo. (You can see an example of this in our iPhone 12 Pro Max review.) Is it the end of the world? No. But it is incredibly irksome if you’ve shelled out extra for a better phone camera.
PhotographyAlternative Press

Atiba Jefferson outlines his process behind the lens

Each month, AP Gallery takes a deep dive into visual culture. We explore music videos and photographs, as well as images that shape the world more broadly. Our discussions go backstage and on set, revealing the vision, the sudden inspiration or the snap decisions that helped to mold iconic images in music, skateboarding, sports and pop culture at large.
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Street Photography: Using Storytelling and Humor (Video Tutorial)

People generally think that street photography is about capturing others’ stories, hardships and serious moments. But that is not the case at all. Street photos can be joyful, fun-filled, ironic and humourous. It’s just a matter of how you perceive the world around you. On this note, today’s video comes from photographer Sean Tucker with Josh Edgoose, whose humorous street photos capture the brighter and lighter side of life. Edgoose shares some useful tips on how you can approach street photography with a new perspective:
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Night Court star Charlie Robinson dies at 75

Robinson, who died today from cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, joined the hit NBC sitcom in Season 2, playing court clerk and Vietnam vet Macintosh "Mac" Robinson for the rest of the series run. With his signature cardigans, Mac was considered the most "sober" character on Night Court. Robinson also appeared on numerous shows, recurring on Home Improvement, The Game, Hart of Dixie, This Is Us, Mom and, just last year, Love in the Time of Corona. He also played himself on the Night Court episode of 30 Rock.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Markie Post Dies: Actress Known For ‘Night Court’, ‘The Fall Guy’ & More Was 70

Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three year, ten month battle with cancer. She was 70. Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing to Deadline. Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post got her start in entertainment by working behind the scenes on game shows, including Split Second, earning an associate producer credit on Alex Trebek’s Double Dare, and appearing before the camera as a card dealer on NBC’s Card Sharks. Her first acting credits came in 1979, with appearances on episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible...
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
New Haven, CTwomansday.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Breaks His Silence After Being Shamed for ‘Annoying’ Habit

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio would like to say something to those who are criticizing him on the show. Currently on an impressive eight game winning streak, the 30-year-old Jeopardy! star has heard about what some online viewers have dubbed his “annoying” habit on the quiz show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the computer science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut acknowledged that some fans have a problem with him answering “what is” for every subject, even if the correct answer is a person. While Matt didn’t get super into it, he wanted to make one thing clear: He isn’t trying to upset anybody on purpose.
Relationship Advicenickiswift.com

Married At First Sight: Inside Michaela And Zack's Marriage

"Married at First Sight" takes people who are frustrated with being single, tosses in some famed relationship experts, and pairs them with another person so the two can start married life together. Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Cal Roberson serve as the experts who match the couples from a pool of singles. The first time the prospective couples meet is at their wedding, per Cinemaholic. Although the events are captured on a reality show, the cast members are not playing a game. "This is a legally binding marriage and there's only one way out, and that's divorce," Pastor Cal Roberson said in a promo for Season 13, coming this July, per People. "The risks could not be greater and the stakes could not be higher," he added.
Behind Viral VideosHOT 97

Famous TikTok Star Dies In Tragic ‘Freak Accident’

TikTok star, Timbo The Redneck, has tragically passed away. Timbo whose real name is Timothy Hall, lost his life during an accident om Wednesday (August 4). According to reports, Hall was in his pick-up truck doing donuts when he was thrown from the vehicle. His friend Tony, shared the news via YouTube. He says, “he passed away. He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window and the truck landed on top of him.”
MusicPosted by
Us Weekly

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Taylor Swift Using the Names of His Daughters in Her Music: ‘What an Honor’

An iconic dedication! Ryan Reynolds discussed what it felt like to have friend Taylor Swift use the names of his daughters in her songs. “The names are the names of our kids. We trust her implicitly. She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. But I mean, what an honor,” Reynolds, 44, said during a SiriusXM Town Hall special with Jess Cagle on Thursday, August 5.
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

10 Signs a Person Is Incapable of Loving Someone

It should not be surprising to learn that some people don’t buy into the concept of love. Such people see love as a fantasy that only exists in romantic novels and movies. To them, love is non-existent, and they believe that people who go on that journey will most likely regret it in the end.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Sanaa Lathan explains why she stopped drinking alcohol

Hollywood actress Sanaa Lathan revealed this week that she gave up drinking to make a lifestyle change and that alcohol was affecting her anxiety. The 49-year-old actress who first made a name for herself in 2000 in the hit film Love & Basketball with Omar Epps, explained to People that she wasn’t a sloppy drunk but she could tell it was affecting her moods and thinking.

