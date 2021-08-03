Cancel
Dusty Hill’s widow Charleen McCrory shares moving tribute after ZZ top bassist dies aged 72

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
Dusty Hill performs at the Glastonbury Festival on 24 June 2016 (ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dusty Hill’s widow has shared a moving love letter to her late husband, days after the ZZ Top bassist died aged 72.

Charleen McCrory posted the message on the band’s Facebook page, thanking fans, colleagues, and friends for their “overwhelming outpouring of love”.

“He was the kindest, most gentle and caring man a woman could ever hope to find in a lifetime,” McCrory, who married Hill in 2002, wrote. “Many don’t believe in fairytale marriages but Dusty and I truly lived one! We were inseparable.”

McCrory said at the time of Hill’s death, medical plans were in place to try “another round of physical therapy” to help with his chronic bursitis, an inflammation of areas near the joints.

“Early Wednesday morning my world and yours would lose a great musician and I would lose my greatest love,” she wrote. “He woke me up and we talked and as he was sweetly chatting with me he suddenly stopped and he was gone in an instant. So, while I feel numb and lost and alone and in a million pieces, I know he will always be with me in my heart and soul and I will join him when the Lord calls me home to be with them.”

McCrory urged fans to “always keep him in your hearts”, telling them Hill “truly appreciated each and every one of you”.

Addressing “my sweet Dusty”, she continued: “The single most extraordinary thing I have ever done in my life is fall in love with you. The single most extraordinary gift I have ever received in my life was for you to ask me to marry you. I have never been seen so completely, loved so passionately and protected so fiercely.”

Hill’s bandmates announced last week that the musician had died in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas. The news of his death prompted heartfelt tributes remembering him as “an all-time great bass player” and “truly a music legend”.

