Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. SEC Chair Gensler calls on Congress to help rein in crypto 'Wild West'

By Katanga Johnson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Vcog_0bGSDjnc00
People exit the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday called on Congress to give the agency more authority to better police cryptocurrency trading, lending and platforms, a "Wild West" he said is riddled with fraud and investor risk.

Gary Gensler said the crypto market involves many tokens which may be unregistered securities and leaves prices open to manipulation and millions of investors vulnerable to risks.

"This asset class is rife with fraud, scams and abuse in certain applications," Gensler told a global conference. "We need additional congressional authorities to prevent transactions, products and platforms from falling between regulatory cracks."

Cryptocurrencies reached a record capitalization of $2 trillion in April as more investors stocked their portfolios with digital tokens, but oversight of the market remains patchy.

The industry has been waiting with bated breath to see how Gensler, a Democratic appointee who took the SEC helm in April, will approach oversight of the market, which he has previously said should be brought within traditional financial regulation.

On Tuesday, Gensler provided more insight on his thinking, saying he would like Congress to give the SEC the power to oversee cryptocurrency exchanges, which are not currently within the SEC's remit.

He also called on lawmakers to give the SEC more power to oversee crypto lending, and platforms like peer-to-peer decentralized finance (DeFi) sites that allow lenders and borrowers to transact in cryptocurrencies without traditional banks.

"If we don't address these issues, I worry a lot of people will be hurt," Gensler said.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has been pressing regulators to get a grip on the market, which she described in a July letter to Gensler as "highly opaque and volatile." read more

Gensler responded by asking Congress to consider granting him more autonomy to regulate the sector.

On Tuesday, he also underscored that "stock tokens, a stable value token backed by securities, or any other virtual product that provides synthetic exposure to underlying securities ... are subject to the securities laws."

Kristin Smith, who runs the Washington-based Blockchain Association said that while the crypto industry is eager to help find "workable solutions" to the SEC's concerns, it does currently comply with oversight by state authorities and other federal regulatory bodies.

"The industry shares many of Chair Gensler's goals, including smart, appropriate regulation of the crypto industry, encouraging legal certainty, robust market integrity, and investor/customer protection," Smith said in a statement.

"Where we differ with Chair Gensler is his characterization of the growing crypto economy as the 'Wild West,' Smith said. "The crypto industry is far from unregulated."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
188K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Sec#Democratic#Blockchain Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsinvestmentu.com

One Crypto Bill Gets Clarified While Another Waits in the Wings

The markets have shown a surprising amount of resiliency against the latest attempts at governmental crypto crackdowns. First came news that additional scrutiny would be added to the infrastructure bill. Then a crypto bill was introduced in Congress. Meanwhile, the crypto markets have just kept chugging along. Here are the important details…
MarketsNBC New York

What the SEC Chair's Comments on Crypto Mean for a Possible Bitcoin ETF

The head of the SEC says crypto assets need a lot more regulation before they can move forward. "This asset class is rife with fraud, scams, and abuse in certain applications," SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said at the Aspen Security Forum on Tuesday. "We need additional congressional authorities to prevent...
Congress & Courtsprotocol.com

The Senate is getting serious about crypto

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: The Senate zeroes in on crypto, Monzo faces a money-laundering probe and Square buys Afterpay. Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox every week. The Big Story. Homing in on crypto rules. The...
Marketszycrypto.com

SEC Boss Gary Gensler Declares He’s Neither For Nor Against Bitcoin And Its Kind

The departure of the former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton raised the hopes of Bitcoiners who were and are still confident that the arrival of the new Chairman Gary Gensler would be the first step to change. However, since the Chairman’s arrival in April, Bitcoiners have yet to receive clarity on the state of things with the SEC and Bitcoin regulation and ETF approvals in the way that they expected.
Congress & Courtscryptopotato.com

US Judge Grants Ripple Access to Binance Documents in its Battle Against The SEC

US Judge has approved Ripple’s request to receive access to documents from Binance in its ongoing legal case against the SEC. Just a few days after filing a motion to receive access to “obtain international discovery” of records belonging to Binance, US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has approved Ripple’s request. The documents should shed some light on the company’s XRP sales made on the exchange.
Marketsdecrypt.co

What We’ve Learned About SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s Stance on Crypto

Gary Gensler. Image: Shutterstock. SEC Chair Gary Gensler spoke about crypto on CNBC and during an address to the Aspen Security Forum. He called for "rules of the road" for crypto and singled out DeFi platforms. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler talked crypto twice yesterday, once during an exclusive interview with...
MarketsCoinDesk

SEC Needs Clear Authority Over Crypto Platforms, Gensler Says

The SEC chair spoke of the agency's desire to "stitch together" consumer protection for tokens sold as securities and tokens sold as commodities. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) needs clear authority over platforms that trade or lend crypto, Chair Gary Gensler said. Talking to CNBC's Squawk Box Wednesday,...
Congress & CourtsCFO.com

New SEC Chief Aims to Tame Crypto ‘Wild West’

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has called on Congress to give the agency more power over the cryptocurrency industry, comparing it to a fraud-ridden “Wild West.”. At a conference on Tuesday, Gensler amplified the crypto concerns he first expressed at his Senate confirmation hearing in March when...
Public Safetycrowdfundinsider.com

Gensler’s Crypto Stance No Surprise: Industry Watcher

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler’s plan to be the new sheriff policing the Wild West of Crypto comes as no surprise to one industry watcher. Earlier this week Gensler announced that he plans on cracking down on cryptocurrency-related fraud and sought more assistance so he could better regulate exchanges and platforms. That stance has historical precedent, former SEC enforcement lawyer Ashley Ebersole said.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Where SEC Chief Gary Gensler Stands On Crypto Regulation

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently said it plans to regulate cryptocurrencies to protect investors against fraud. Cryptocurrency is a speculative asset class in need of regulation, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the hundreds of other coins...
Marketspopwrapped.com

CNBC Exclusive: SEC Chair Gary Gensler Shares His Vision on Crypto Regulation

August 4, 2021 – On Wednesday, SEC Chair Gary Gensler sat down with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” for an exclusive interview to talk about crypto regulation, the rise of retail investors, SPACs, and meme stocks. The following is the unofficial transcript of CNBC’s interview with Gensler, as provided to and read...
California StatePosted by
Reuters

Calif. fintech, founders settle SEC crypto fraud claims

(Reuters) - A California-based fintech company with an app aimed at "under-banked" communities settled claims by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it misrepresented the technology and illegally sold unregistered digital tokens. The SEC said in filings in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday that Uulala Inc and founders...

Comments / 0

Community Policy