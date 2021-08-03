Health Advisory Issued Due To Wildfire Smoke From Canada
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has issued a health advisory for sensitive groups because of smoke from wildfires occurring in Canada. Smoke from those wildfires is expected to impact the area through the middle of the week. While air quality is generally expected to be acceptable for most people, smoke may periodically reach levels that are unhealthy for children, older adults and those with asthma, lung disease, other respiratory conditions or heart disease.klin.com
