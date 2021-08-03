Health Advisory Issued Due To Wildfire Smoke From Canada

Air Quality Action Days have been issued for today (Friday) and Saturday in Northwest and North Central Indiana due to smoke from the wildfires out west. Two other air quality action days that were statewide were issued for the same reason earlier this week. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is forecasting high levels of fine particles in the air – known as PM2.5 – due to smoke produced by wildfires in the western United States and southern Canada. IDEM says fine particulate matter is known as PM2.5 because it refers to microscopic dust, soot, liquid droplets and smoke particles that are 2.5 micrometers wide or smaller. To put that into perspective, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says the average human hair is about 70 micrometers in diameter, or about thirty times larger than the largest fine particle.