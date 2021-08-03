Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Grady InternViews: Valentina Drake

uga.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is part of a series where we ask Grady College students to describe their summer internship experience. I’m currently working at Georgia Power Company as a social media intern. Our headquarters are in Atlanta, G.A. but I’m currently working remote. My internship responsibilities include strategizing social media posts for two out of the six content pillars, taking ownership of the value channel calendar, working with the brand strategy team, brainstorming new campaign concepts and executing my ideas. Everyday looks different depending on where we are in our calendar. Right now, we are in Q3, so we are really trying to drive up our J.D. Power score. J.D. Power rates utility companies based on key messages like reliability, billing, rates, customer service and more. My typical day includes waking up, checking emails and prioritizing my tasks for the day. I can do anything from working in our social media calendar deck to updating our vegetation management creative brief to analyzing a media flowchart and inputting that information into our value channel calendar. I also love to sit in on meetings that don’t necessarily pertain to my job but clarify the brand on a holistic level. For example, I’ll be a fly on the wall during our economic development meetings, media relations or email strategy. I learn a lot from just listening and taking it all in.

grady.uga.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Internship#Georgia Power Company#J D Power#Prssa#Talking Dog#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Related
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

American Hospital Association Board Names Grady CEO Chair-Elect Designate

The American Hospital Association (AHA) Board of Trustees has elected John Haupert, President and CEO of Grady Health System, as its Chair-elect Designate. Haupert will be the 2023 chair of the AHA, becoming the top-elected official of the national organization that represents America's hospitals and health systems and works to advance health in America.
WWEPWMania

New WWE Senior VP Of Talent ID & Development

Trent Wilfinger has been hired by WWE to work as the new Senior Vice President of Talent ID & Development. This the position that Canyon Ceman previously held. Wilfinger’s LinkedIn page shows that he just started working with WWE this month. He announced the following on his Twitter account- Wilfinger...
Collegesuga.edu

Grady InternViews: Alise Crittendon

This is part of a series where we ask Grady College students to describe their summer internship experience. As a Copywriter intern at FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) Chicago, I am responsible for bringing campaign ideas to life with strong, quick and concise messaging. I am on the Walmart account at my agency, specifically under their Sustainability sector, where I pitch ideas for marketing Walmart’s efforts to preserve our planet. I make presentations, write content such as taglines and TV scripts, and develop campaigns for Walmart and other brands like Allstate, Cottonelle and more. Each day is different, but one thing is consistent: meetings, meetings, meetings! It’s completely remote, but I find ways to get variety in my day by working at my local library or coffee shops.
Collegesuga.edu

Grady InternViews: Caroline Kurzawa

This is part of a series where we ask Grady College students to describe their summer internship experience. I am an intern at Lockheed Martin. I am based out of the headquarters in Bethesda, M.D. but work remotely from Delta Hall in Washington, D.C. I log on early because we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy