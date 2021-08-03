Cancel
Chattanooga, TN

Authorities have arrested a suspect for a domestic shooting last week

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 5 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred at a home at 4700 Montview Drive.

Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old victim.

Police say she suffered a gunshot wound.

CPD officers arrested Samuel Horton Jr. and he faces charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Possession of a Firearm During The Commission of a Felony and Reckless Endangerment.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

