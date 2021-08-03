How 15 Business Deals Were Closed in 7 Countries, Despite the Pandemic

Sooner or later, even teachers have to take time off. There is a common misconception that folks in my line of work “have the summers off." it is usually held by people who are particularly ignorant of the realities of modern academics, where though you may not be physically in the classroom, your job never really stops. There are books to write, articles to review, classes to fine-tune or re-start or start new – and summer term, the catch-up or get-ahead semester.