Snag These Headphones That’ll Stay On Even in Intense Workouts

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 3 days ago

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you’re tired of earbuds falling out while you break a sweat, it’s time to upgrade to something a little more secure … and, luckily, we have just the ticket. Try Exobone’s Bone Conduction Headphones...

