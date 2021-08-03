Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah delivers again to make Olympic sprint history

By Vithushan Ehantharajah
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhEx5_0bGSBKiJ00

Elaine Thompson-Herah became the first woman to successfully complete the double-double. And in doing so she, well, did what everyone thought she should do.

The remarkable time of 21.53secs, even on this springy track, was too good for the seven others who were also on it. The 100m gold she won in Rio was defended in Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday. The 200m title re-confirmed by her move ahead on the same stretch, albeit lane seven rather than four. Again, everything she was expected to do at these Games.

There’s a phrase every kid in Jamaica hears when they come back boasting of a good grade or an aced test. “Wha mi send go school fi do”.

Essentially: “What do we send you to school for?” To do exactly this - to get good grades, to ace tests. You were sent to study, and you studied. What else?

As Hycenth Thompson celebrated her granddaughter passing the 100m finish line, she let loose: “Wha mi send yuh go Tokyo fi do,” she asked. “Nuh fi run.” What else were you sent there to do in Tokyo but to run? Which she did, better than anyone else on show.

The expectation of the bookies, us and Hycenth did not mean the achievement was any less spectacular. The 29-year-old held a lead out of the bend, looked to be up against it for the majority of the home straight before shifting up to allow a celebration across the finish line. That’s what she did when she was sent to Rio and that’s what she was always going to do when she was sent to Tokyo.

Thompson-Herah’s compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was on her shoulder but faded into the rushing pack. Right at the death, Gabrielle Thomas pipped her to the line, bumping her to fourth. A thrilling run from Namibian wunderkind Christine Mboma nabbed silver, meaning Thompson-Herah was the soul Jamaican representative on the podium.

That’s how it was in Rio when Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands and Tori Bowie of the United States took silver and bronze in 2016. And now, greatness confirmed, it’s important to recognise this doubley-recrowned champion as a standout in this era of women’s sprinting. Not just another Jamaican who gets sent places to run fast.

Even the feat of pulling out both 100m and 200m runs in such a short space of time is worthy of respect. “We’re all fatigued,” said Fraser-Pryce, who took silver on Saturday but did not have enough on Tuesday. Thompson-Herah, however, disagreed with the assertion.

“I didn’t say I was tired,” she said, correcting a journalist when she really should have been correcting herself. “Honestly, I am so tired, my legs just need some rest,” were her exact words from the mixed zone just moments earlier. As if that were a ridiculous thing to say, or even admit to say. “I said we had two runs yesterday which I had never done before. I ran a PB in the 100 so therefore, of course I’m a little bit tired.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33cvdW_0bGSBKiJ00

There is a temptation to regard feats with an air of finality. No woman has done this before, thus, Thompson-Herah will move on, admiring that she is in, as she says, “the record book but also to be in the history book”. Except, she won’t.

“Seeing that I have both double Olympic, I’m looking forward to a title in the World Championship,” she stated in her press conference to much surprise considering the worlds are a level below. “I only have a silver from 2015,” she explained, as if it was a slight. As if, well, silver was not why Hycenth sent her there.

“I have written this down. If I had my phone I could show you. It’s in my notes. I’ve written it down every daily: defending my title, setting new PBs and setting new world records. Now I can tick those off and there is more that is in there that I’m looking forward to accomplish.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6jnj_0bGSBKiJ00

She is understood to be frustrated with the fact she does not leave Tokyo with more records of her own, in part because of some early celebrations in the heats which relinquished a few fractions of a second here and there. And the scary thing for her rivals is that with Paris three years away, a triple-double might be approached with a renewed drive and a less forgiving mindset than she already possesses.

She could yet walk away with three gold medals when Jamaica line-up for the 4x100m relay. The heats for that begin on Thursday with a Friday final. It is a gruelling schedule, one which certainly leans towards exploitative as much as it is necessary because of the way the programme had to be skewed around Covid-19 protocols to ensure no one is around in Tokyo or the Olympic village longer than they need to be.

Of course, Thompson-Herah does not see it that way. “But it’s my job,” she said, confused that lethargy or tiredness would get in the way. This is what she got sent to Tokyo to do.

It’s a stark contrast to Mboma and, by association, her compatriot and good friend Beatrice Masilingi, who registered her best performance of 22.28secs in sixth place. They shared an embrace at the race’s conclusion primarily to toast Mboma’s incredible achievement at just 18 years of age. But it also carried a feeling of support for the noise that has surrounded both over the last month.

They were in this final because World Athletics barred them from taking part in their preferred 400m because of naturally occurring raised testosterone levels. As of a month ago, both were classified as DSD athletes (Differences of Sexual Development) and thus ineligible to compete at distances between 400m to 1500m. That is unless they use drugs artificially alter their testosterone levels, which is not quite in the realms of irony but certainly banging on its door.

And it spoke of how their future endeavours will be caveated with controversy that Mboma’s success was put to others under the guise of determining whether her presence, not just in this final but these Games, was fair.

“It is tough, and it is hard to have an opinion on that when I don’t know their biology or how decisions are being made, so I do my best to stay out of it,” was Thomas’s honest sidestep.

“This is my first Olympics,” said Mboma, holding her head high sat alongside Thompson-Herah and Thomas at the post-race press conference.

“I just focused on the 200m. I just wanted to keep my head down and focus on that. Now I have got a medal. I am happy.”

Mboma will probably never enjoy Thompson-Herah’s luxury of being able to focus solely on racing. She was not even afforded the luxury of competing in the event she trained for these last few years in her first Games. As one champion goes off into the night with four golds and eyeing up two more, it is sad to think someone of Mboma’s talent might have to make do with this one silver.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

205K+
Followers
97K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dafne Schippers
Person
Tori Bowie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo#Drugs#Race#Namibian#Jamaican#Pb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
SportsGolf Digest

German pentathlete sobbing as she misses out on gold because her horse wouldn’t jump is what the Olympics are all about

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
Posted by
The Spun

Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter, Jessica, Wins Olympic Medal

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen, left for the Tokyo Olympics in late July. The 29-year-old equestrian rider was selected for the United States show jumping team. She’s obviously the biggest name on the team thanks to her father’s work in the music industry. However, she didn’t...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Elaine Thompson-Herah stays on course as Laura Muir progresses

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah is on course to complete a sprint double after equalling her personal best to qualify for the women's 200m final. The 100m champion clocked 21.66 seconds to lead the qualifiers for the final, with silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also safely through. British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw reached...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Elaine Thompson-Herah defends Olympic 100m title in all-Jamaican podium

The Olympic Stadium, Tokyo (CNN) — The celebrations started even before she had crossed the line, gesturing with her left arm and shouting in delight. A month-and-a-half ago, Elaine Thompson-Herah thought she wouldn't be able to compete at the Tokyo Olympics as she struggled to overcome a nagging Achilles injury. Now, she's not only a gold medalist, but an Olympic record holder, too.
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Caeleb Dressel and Elaine Thompson-Herah break world records at Olympics

Caeleb Dressel won a record-breaking gold in the 100 meter butterfly, while Elaine Thompson-Herah broke a world record in the 100 meter race. Katie Ledecky closed out her games with another gold in 800 meter freestyle. Team USA is now focused on gymnastics and counting on MyKayla Skinner and Sunisa Lee in the competition. Jamie Yuccas reports.
Sportsrecordargusnews.com

You again! Thompson- Herah speeds to second Olympic sprint sweep

TOKYO (AP) — It was billed as a star-studded race that anyone could win. So long as that person’s name was Elaine. Elaine Thompson-Herah blew away a much-decorated field in the 200 meters Tuesday night. The latest sprint star from Usain Bolt’s island country of Jamaica completed her second straight Olympic sprint sweep in 21.53 seconds, the second-fastest time in […]
WorldThe Independent

Tokyo 2020: Holly Bradshaw wins bronze for Great Britain in pole vault final

Holly Bradshaw clinched bronze in the pole vault to make British Olympic history in Tokyo. The 29-year-old finished behind the USA’s Katie Nageotte and the ROC’s Anzhelika Sidorova to further boost Team GB in the Olympic Stadium following the return of Dina Asher-Smith. She is the first British athlete to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy