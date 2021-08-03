CFA reports lowest pass rates for test in decades
The CFA Institute said 40% of candidates passed its Level II exam in May and June, the first time it was given using computers. The success rate was the lowest since 2010 and down from the 55% of applicants who passed the second level of the chartered financial analyst exam in December 2020, a 15-year high, according to the Charlottesville, Virginia-based institute. That was the last time the test was administered on paper.www.financial-planning.com
