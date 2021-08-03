Leonard Ellerbe: “Keith [Thurman] Can Fight His Ass Off But Tank Would Knock Him The F*ck Out”

With his most recent performance, Gervonta Davis proved that size doesn’t always matter. On June 26th, earlier this year in front of a jam-packed crowd at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia, Davis moved up two weight classes to take on a much larger man in Mario Barrios. While the Baltimore native was cautious in his first trip to 140 pounds, he ultimately found his groove and scored three knockdowns on the night before ending things in the 11th. The win for Davis netted him the WBA “Regular” title in the process.