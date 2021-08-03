Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tuesday Midday Forecast

WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly cloudy today with a few passing showers. Mostly sunny today with some rain showers moving in on Tuesday.

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentIdaho8.com

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Thursday evening into Friday

An area of low pressure will slide in from the west coast tonight and Friday. We'll see highs fall into the 70's and lower 80's for Friday with the passage of a cold front. Friday, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high near 75° with NW winds 10-20 Gusts around 30 MPH.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Sunshine today, Rain returns this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Nice today, rain this weekend… Highs will climb to the mid 80s today, a step closer to normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies this morning with clouds building later in the day. An isolated shower or storm is possible tonight.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 5th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have a plenty of sunshine, but by mid afternoon, partly cloudy skies will be in the area. A few spotty showers are also expected to be in the region, but will stay to the southeast and northwest corners. Temperatures will continue to be below average for this time of year, only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s across the viewing area. Winds will also shift later today, eventually coming from the east around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds will be coming from the southwest up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow, we end this week with plenty of sunny skies. A few clouds could pop up through the day. Temperatures will be warmer in the mid to upper 90s and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. Hazy conditions are expected to be out of our region as well, so we will have a return of summer conditions and temperatures through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s to low 100s as well.
EnvironmentWOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Kayaking Forecast Friday

High Pressure will continue to keep A+ conditions over NEPA and Central PA and will make for an absolutely stunning day out on the water this Friday. Whether you are boating, kayaking, tubing, whatever!. Sunshine will boost temperatures into the mid and upper 80's with calm winds expected. Humidity will...
EnvironmentWDBJ7.com

Hot and humid weather returns with a few storms

A stalled front remains off the coast with the highest chances of showers and storms. Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s and even a few low 90s. With increasing amounts of moisture in the air you may notice more of a muggy feel. Shower and storm chances remain slim to none.
EnvironmentFOX Carolina

Nice Friday ahead of showers Friday night

Temperatures will slowly warm through the week, with a more summer-like feel coming back this weekend. Rain will be possible late Friday into Saturday. Friday will be similar to Thursday, but we’ll have a slightly better chance for some late day rain. It won’t be a washout though and temps should remain slightly cooler than normal for this time of year.
EnvironmentOzarks First.com

Friday KOLR 10 Midday Forecast

VIDEO: Scrambler's hosts Monthly Heroes Breakfast for veterans - 2 VIDEO: Scrambler's hosts Monthly Heroes Breakfast for veterans. Little Rock Mayor imposes mask mandate in public places. Biden pays tribute to Jan. 6 responders.
EnvironmentWLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

Pretty rare for us to get 60s in the first days of August! Feels nice again this morning but summer will make a comeback by this weekend. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Forecast. Pleasant start Friday, hot afternoon. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast...
Environmentklkntv.com

Temperatures increase Friday and humidity jumps for the weekend

Mostly sunny skies today have allowed temperatures to climb in to the lower 90°s. Humidity has also increased as dew points are running 3° to 5° higher than yesterday. That is sending the heat index in to the middle 90°s in some locations. A couple of isolated thunderstorms have developed...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Fairly nice again today, summer muggies return this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one more day of unusually dry weather by August standards before we get a reality check this weekend. After seeing 60s once again this morning in many WAFB neighborhoods, highs may fall shy of 90° thanks to a weak front lingering to our south and a brief increase in cloud cover. While a spotty shower can’t be ruled out, most should once again stay dry today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy