Heat Remake Roster With Reported Kyle Lowry Sign & Trade, P.J. Tucker Signing

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBSMiami)- After getting swept from the NBA Playoffs in the first round by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat had some decisions to make about the future of the roster. On Tuesday, some answers started to be found as the team made a big move pulling off a sign and trade to add point guard Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors. And, they poached a key member of the Bucks title team in forward P.J. Tucker.

miami.cbslocal.com

