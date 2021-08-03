Success of Blue Jackets just one reason Kuraly returned home

The Columbus Blue Jackets recently announced that they have traded right wing Cam Atkinson for right wing Jakub Voracek of Philadelphia Flyers. Atkinson, a Connecticit native, was a gem for the team and his trade was quite significant. Currently he sits second on the club’s all time list in terms of points, goals, games played, power play goals, and game-winning goals. He ranks fourth in assists. From 2013-2019 he notched 20-plus goals in six-straight campaigns. The Blue Jackets have been the only National Hockey League (NHL) organization Atkinson has been with after scoring 213 goals in 627 goals. He is now headed for Philadelphia as Voracek, of Czech Republic, returns to play for the Blue Jackets.