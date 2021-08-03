Cancel
NHL

Success of Blue Jackets just one reason Kuraly returned home

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL veteran and Dublin native ready to be part of more victories with Columbus. Sean Kuraly won't be the first Columbus native and Ohio AAA Blue Jackets product to play for the Blue Jackets. It seems pretty assured he won't be the last, either, given the way the program is...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHLWBNS 10TV Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets acquire 6 players on day 2 of NHL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired six new players as day two of the 2021 National Hockey League Draft comes to a close. Stanislav Svozil, who was chosen in the third round of the draft, has recorded three goals and five assists for eight points with 16 penalty minutes in 71 career games.
NHLFrankfort Times

Flyers trade Voracek to Blue Jackets on busy Day 2 of draft

A familiar bearded face is going back to Columbus, and the Blue Jackets' longest tenured player is off to Philadelphia. The player the Flyers got back? Well, Cam Atkinson is already in love with Philly’s favorite, familiar orange-bearded face. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
NHLWTOP

Blue Jackets sign Zach Werenski to 6-year extension

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed defenseman Zach Werenski to a six-year, $57.5 million contract extension Thursday through the 2027-28 season,. The 24-year-old Werenski, from Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and the University of Michigan, has 65 goals and 124 assists in 335 career NHL games, all with the Blue Jackets. He has four goals and nine assists in 29 playoff games.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Columbus Blue Jackets Trade Cam Atkinson for Philadelphia Flyers Jakub Voracek

The Columbus Blue Jackets recently announced that they have traded right wing Cam Atkinson for right wing Jakub Voracek of Philadelphia Flyers. Atkinson, a Connecticit native, was a gem for the team and his trade was quite significant. Currently he sits second on the club’s all time list in terms of points, goals, games played, power play goals, and game-winning goals. He ranks fourth in assists. From 2013-2019 he notched 20-plus goals in six-straight campaigns. The Blue Jackets have been the only National Hockey League (NHL) organization Atkinson has been with after scoring 213 goals in 627 goals. He is now headed for Philadelphia as Voracek, of Czech Republic, returns to play for the Blue Jackets.
NHLspectrumnews1.com

Columbus Blue Jackets announce 8-game preseason schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets recently released its eight-game preseason schedule, which includes four home games at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets will play home and road games against the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues. The team opens the preseason play with games on three consecutive days, starting Sept. 27.
NHLmarkerzone.com

BLUE JACKETS RE-SIGN JENNER, ADD KURALY

Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen has been busy early into free agency day, as he has both re-signed Boone Jenner and added Sean Kuraly. Jenner, 28, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Blue Jackets. He had just one year remaining on a deal paying him $3.75 million per season but was able to agree to a four-year, $15 million extension. In 41 games last season Jenner scored eight goals, collected 17 points, and has 121 goals and 240 points in 530 games for his career.
NHLmyfox28columbus.com

Patrik Laine resigns with Columbus Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Wednesday that restricted free agent Patrik Laine has accepted the club's qualifying offer of $7.5 million for the upcoming season. The 23-year-old winger was acquired by the Blue Jackets in a January trade with the Winnipeg Jets. The Blue Jackets also...
NHLNBC Sports

Report: Bruins free agent Sean Kuraly to join Blue Jackets

Sean Kuraly is going back home. The Ohio native is leaving the Boston Bruins after signing a four-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL free agency, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports Kuraly's deal with the Blue Jackets is worth $10 million with a...
NHLWBNS 10TV Columbus

Blue Jackets sign Jenner, Robinson to contract extensions

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Boone Jenner and left wing Eric Robinson to contract extensions. Jenner signed a four-year, $15 million extension to keep him in Columbus through the 2025-26 season while Robinson signed a two-year, $3.2 million extension through 2023-24. Columbus drafted Jenner with the 37th overall...
NHLmyfox28columbus.com

Dublin native Sean Kuraly signs 4-year contract with Columbus Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin, Ohio native Sean Kuraly signed a four-year, $10 million contract through the 2024-25 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the club announced Wednesday. Kuraly, a 28-year-old center, has registered 24 goals and 44 assists with the Boston Bruins since making his NHL debut during the...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Maximize Seth Jones’ Value in Trade

After defenseman Seth Jones made clear his intentions to test free agency, the Columbus Blue Jackets moved the star player in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Blackhawks shortly before the 2021 Entry Draft. This piece will analyze the Blue Jackets’ performance in the Jones trade and discuss if they got a fair return for him.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Brendan Gaunce Signs With Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed free agent forward Brendan Gaunce to a one-year, two-way contract. Gaunce spent last season in Sweden playing for Vaxjo HC, winning the SHL title. The 27-year-old was selected 26th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in 2012 but failed to ever translate his minor league...
NHLSports Illustrated

Patrik Laine Accepts Blue Jackets' Qualifying Offer

Patrik Laine has reportedly accepted his one-year qualifying offer worth $7.5-million for the 2021-22 NHL season. Laine is coming off a tough year where the Winnipeg Jets moved him to Columbus, but he never really seemed comfortable under coach John Tortorella. The 23-year-old forward had 10 goals and 21 points in 45 games with the Blue Jackets, who finished 29th in the league after a disastrous run in the strong Central Division.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

The Blue Jackets made the best of a bad hand in the Seth Jones saga

When Columbus Blue Jackets president John Davidson talked last month about Seth Jones' decision to leave, he sounded more resolved than frustrated. He talked about the need for “rolling up the sleeves” and transforming Columbus into a destination city. The Blue Jackets turned talk into action this offseason by getting...
NHLNHL

Blue Jackets looking for fun, enthusiastic additions to promo teams

Candidates to help bring Goal Patrol, Cannon Crew to life, make memories for themselves and fans. When Michael Woody applied to join the Vector Security Cannon Crew nine years ago, largely on a whim, he likely couldn't have imagined the impact the decision would have on his life. He's gained...
NHLmyfox28columbus.com

Columbus Blue Jackets sign defenseman Mikko Lehtonen to 1-year deal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining the Columbus Blue Jackets via a March trade with Toronto, Mikke Lehtonen has signed a one-year contract with the club for the 2021-22 season. Lehtonen, 27, made his NHL debut in 2020-21, playing his 26 games with the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs. In...
NHLWBNS 10TV Columbus

Blue Jackets sign defenseman Jake Bean to three-year contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Jake Bean to a three-year, $7 million contract through the 2023-24 season. Bean was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a second round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. “Jake Bean is a skilled defenseman who is an excellent skater, sees...
NHLColumbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets will wait to name a captain, but Boone Jenner has 'all the ingredients'

One by one, the NHL’s offseason has eliminated potential candidates to wear the captain’s ‘C’ for the Blue Jackets. Nick Foligno signed with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, ending any hopes he’d return to his post as captain in Columbus. Seth Jones was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, ending his saga prior to the NHL draft. A day later, Cam Atkinson was dealt to the Philadelphia Flyers for Jakub Voracek in a deal that took many by surprise.

