Champaign’s newest tattoo spot is also making waves in the arts scene
Since its grand opening during the recent Boneyard Art Fest, the Recreation Club has continued to make waves in both the tattoo and visual arts scenes. The annual county-wide celebration held a special meaning this year for the local artists who were eager to provide new, curated spaces where art welcomes all. The Recreation Club fell squarely into this category and immediately attracted nonstop business from passersby.smilepolitely.com
