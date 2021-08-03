Aurora Hosting 22 National Night Out Events To Bring Together Residents And Police Officers

The Baroda-Lake Township Police Department will hold a National Night Out celebration this coming week. Police National Night Out is an event held around the country every summer for the public to have a chance to meet and interact with their local officers. In the case of the Baroda-Lake Township Police Department, the gathering will be at Lake Township Park on Gast Road on Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. On hand will be police offering food, games for the kids, a fire department Jaws of Life demonstration, and women’s self defense information. Also holding National Night Out events the same evening is the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, which will be at Dwight P Mitchell City Center Park starting at 5 p.m., and the St. Joseph Township Police Department, which will be at Maiden Lane Community Park starting at 5:30.