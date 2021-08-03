Cancel
Aurora, IL

Aurora Hosting 22 National Night Out Events To Bring Together Residents And Police Officers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Night Out kicks off today. It's an event that brings plenty of police officers into the communities they serve. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe spoke with one suburban police chief about how the event helps officers thrive.

Related
Starkville, MSwcbi.com

Starkville Police Department is hosting a Night Out event

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Making Starkville a safer place to live. That’s the message Starkville Police are sending the city tonight. And they’re doing it in a fun way. SPD is hosting National Night Out tonight at the Sportsplex. The festivities begin at 6. And there is something for the...
Kalamazoo, MIjack1065.com

Kalamazoo neighborhoods to host National Night Out events Tuesday, August 3

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Residents in Kalamazoo are invited to several different National Night Out events on Tuesday, August 3, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). The department says National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood. camaraderie. This year...
Mercer Island, WAMercer Island Reporter

Residents participate in National Night Out

Mercer Island residents participated in National Night Out on Aug. 3 to discuss crime prevention, emergency preparedness and community partnerships. Pictured is Andrea and Doug Holton, who hosted one of the Island’s seven National Night Out neighborhoods. Next year, patrol officers and firefighters hope to visit Island neighborhoods as they did prior to the pandemic. Courtesy photo.
Syracuse, NYlocalsyr.com

Syracuse police host ‘National Night Out’ for community relations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -Tuesday night saw the return of National Night Out. Syracuse police hosted the big event at Kirk park Tuesday night. The whole idea is to build community-police relationships, under relaxed conditions. “There’s no tension, we’re not on a call, we’re not dealing with like I said any...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver Police Officers Hit The Street To Mingle With Community For National Night Out

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police officers will be out on Tuesday evening, meeting members of the community and mingling with those they serve. Tuesday is National Night Out, an annual event promoting police and community partnerships. (credit: CBS) CBS4 found Denver police officers, including Chief Paul Pazen, out with the “Copsicle Cruiser” handing out ice cream at Mestizo-Curtis Park. (credit: CBS) “There are events in every part of the city all over, we encourage folks to get out to say ‘Hi’ to neighbors to meet someone new, participate in National Night Out. It’s how we can make Denver a stronger and safer city,” said Pazen. (credit: CBS) Other police departments across Colorado are hosting National Night Out events on Tuesday.
Fruitland, MDWBOC

Salisbury, Fruitland Police Hosting National Night Out Tuesday Evening

Salisbury's National Night Out event will be held at the Newton Street Community Center from 5-8 p.m. Parking for this event will be at St. Francis de Sales (parking lot for the school). The Salisbury Police Department will be serving hot dogs, chips, sodas, water, and the Mister Softee Eastern Shore MD ice cream truck will be there as well. Vendors will be located at the Light Street playground providing service information and activities for the kids. The department will also be giving away a few brand new bicycles.
Savannah, GAWTGS

Police to hold National Night Out events Tuesday across Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — For the first time since 2019, the Savannah Police Department said it is taking part in National Night Out with a series of events on Tuesday. According to a release, National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
Contra Costa County, CAnews24-680.com

County Health Brings Vaccine To Neighborhoods During National Night Out Events

Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) will offer free, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines at several National Night Out events on Tuesday, Aug. 3. As we see COVID-19 rates steadily rising in the county, we urge all eligible people to get vaccinated immediately. Masks are now required in public indoor settings, and we encourage people to take additional precautions when gathering for events such as National Night Out.
Panama City, FLmypanhandle.com

Panama City Police Department to hold community event for “National Night Out”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement agencies are planning to gather for a community outreach initiative Tuesday evening. The Panama City Police Department is hosting an event for National Night Out, which is a country-wide initiative to help promote fellowship between law enforcement, related agencies and communities to help make neighborhoods safer.
Politics983thecoast.com

Baroda-Lake Township Police Department Holding Night Out Event

The Baroda-Lake Township Police Department will hold a National Night Out celebration this coming week. Police National Night Out is an event held around the country every summer for the public to have a chance to meet and interact with their local officers. In the case of the Baroda-Lake Township Police Department, the gathering will be at Lake Township Park on Gast Road on Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. On hand will be police offering food, games for the kids, a fire department Jaws of Life demonstration, and women’s self defense information. Also holding National Night Out events the same evening is the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, which will be at Dwight P Mitchell City Center Park starting at 5 p.m., and the St. Joseph Township Police Department, which will be at Maiden Lane Community Park starting at 5:30.
Goldsboro, NCGoldsboro News-Argus

National Night Out returns

After canceling last year’s event because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions, Goldsboro police are inviting the public to take part in National Night Out. The celebration will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Herman Park in Goldsboro. This year’s theme is “Stop the violence and increase the peace.”. Goldsboro...
Boulder County, CODaily Camera

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office hosting National Night Out

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office will host a National Night Out on Aug. 3 to increase awareness of crime prevention and strengthen relationships between community members and local law enforcement. The event will be held at four different locations: Bohn Park in Lyons, Murray Street and 2nd Avenue in Niwot,...
Union, NJRenna Media

Union Township Police to Host National Night Out Against Crime

Join the Union Township Police Department for the upcoming National Night Out Against Crime. This community event will be held at the Union Police Headquarters (981 Caldwell Ave.) on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 from 5 – 9 P.M.. The night will feature various tours, demos, exhibits, food, music and more!
Jackson, WIwashingtoncountyinsider.com

Jackson PD to Host National Night Out | by Officer Jennifer Gerke

West Bend, WI – The Jackson Police Department will be hosting a National Night Out event on August 3rd, 2021 at Hickory Lane Park from 5 p.m.-8 pm. National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes strong police-community partnerships and safety. We are excited to announce that we...

