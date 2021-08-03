Cancel
BMW reaps $5.7 billion in profit, warns of semiconductor shortages

Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — BMW reported 4.8 billion euros ($5.7 billion) in net profit in the second quarter, rounding out a strong earnings season for Germany’s three big automakers as global auto markets continue to recover from the pandemic — particularly when it comes to luxury cars. The company warned,...

