Saucon Valley’s Liam Scrivanich leaves Fargo with Greco-Roman gold

Saucon Valley’s Liam Scrivanich, left, won a U-16 national title in Greco-Roman wrestling late last month in Fargo, North Dakota. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call

Saucon Valley coach Chad Shirk saw good things in Liam Scrivanich’s future after witnessing the first-year varsity starter progressing each week during the 2021 season.

Scrivanich took that progression to another level late last month at the U-16 National Greco-Roman Championships at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

The Panthers junior beat Minnesota’s Jed Wester 11-4 for the national title at 160 pounds.

Scrivanich is the first Saucon Valley wrestler to win a prestigious Fargo title since PIAA champion Ray O’Donnell in 2011.

“The coaching staff and community are really proud of Liam and what he accomplished,” Shirk said. “I believe his success will just motivate him more and also show our younger wrestlers that great things can be accomplished when you work hard and do the right things.”

Scrivanich was a part-time starter as a freshman two years ago before finishing fourth at 2021 super regionals at 160. The District 11 Class 2A runner-up was 0-2 at states to end up with an 18-13 record.

“Throughout the year, you could see Liam making gains and getting better each week,” Shirk added. “You could see him gaining more confidence as time went by. I believe after the Super Regional tournament he became even more motivated and really picked up his training.

“This spring and summer he has dedicated himself to the sport and it is great to see him have success on the national stage.”

Greco-Roman is a style that fits Scrivanich and other Panthers. It is all about upper body moves.

Fellow junior teammate Jake Jones earlier this year was third at the Greco-Roman Cadet World Team Trials in Wisconsin. O’Donnell’s national title also was in Greco-Roman.

“Obviously, Greco-Roman is a little different [than Folkstyle, which is used in high school and college, and Freestyle],” Shirk said. “The thing that makes Liam so successful is that he is not afraid to engage in upper body throws and he likes to be physical. He spent a lot of time at Grit Mat Club [in Hellertown] training and working on small little details that he used to carry him to a national title.”

Here’s a look at how other locals fared at Fargo:

U-16 Freestyle

Four Pennsylvanians, including Nazareth’s Sonny Sasso and Bethlehem Catholic’s Tyler Kasak, were silver medalists.

Sasso, a junior, lost 11-8 to Minnesota’s Max McEnelly in the 195-pound final. Kasak, a junior, dropped a 7-6 decision to Nebraska’s Joel Adams at 138.

Three others from the state, including 2019 PIAA 3A champion Vince Kilkeary of Greater Latrobe, took third. Two more were fourth. Three, including Pen Argyl junior Aiden Compton (285), were fifth. Four others were sixth.

Bethlehem Catholic incoming freshman Nathan Desmond was seventh at 106.

Pennsylvania ran away with the team title.

U-16 Greco-Roman

Northampton eighth-grader Trey Wagner was second at 100, losing by tech. fall to Utah’s Layne Kleimann in the final.

Desmond was fifth at 106. Parkland junior Adrian Gacek was eighth at 182.

Scrivanich was among three Pennsylvanians to win gold medals as the state won the team title.

Junior Freestyle

Notre Dame-Green Pond junior Holden Garcia was the only Lehigh Valley wrestler to grab a medal. He was seventh at 160.

