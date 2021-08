Green Bay Packers fans are worrying about whether or not Aaron Rodgers is going to show up to training camp. But could the superstar QB be hurtling towards a shock retirement?. That’s what the big shots of the gambling world are bracing for as we head towards the start of camp. Aaron Rodgers has been frosty about communicating with Packers brass, and insiders within major sportsbooks have the “expectation” that the reigning NFL MVP could hang up his cleats.