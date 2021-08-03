Bethany Council Approves Missouri Main Street Program Participation

Bethany’s Board of Aldermen approved the resolution that is required to join the Missouri Main Street Connect Program. The resolution was approved on Monday night. The matter had been previously discussed. Green Hills Regional Planning will initially be covering a $12,600 cost to allow the city to participate. The city would only need to renew a $150 annual fee to be part of the program. The city could then have access to workshops and conference discounts. There could also be some grant opportunities available for the program. If the city feels the program is continuing to provide benefit, they city could continue their participation.