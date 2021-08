When buying a new laptop, you want to buy the best. Right now, that’s easy to do thanks to the Dell XPS 13 being available for just $700 at Dell for a strictly limited time only. Ordinarily priced at $900, you can save $200 right now on a fantastic laptop that will keep you happy for a long time to come. You’ll need to be fast though. As with all Dell deals, stock at this price is limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.