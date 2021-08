CARROLL — The end of the season didn’t hit Lisbon Coach John Tesensky in quite the same way. The Lions’ season came to a close Monday, but he wasn’t as emotional as he would be wishing farewell to seniors. There are none on the roster this season, so the prospects for next season are promising after the 9-3 loss to second-seeded Council Bluffs St. Albert in a Class 1A baseball quarterfinal at Merchants Park.