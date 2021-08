BROWARD (CBSMiami) – With COVID cases skyrocketing, the demand for testing has exploded in South Florida. At Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek, the line formed early Tuesday as Broward County began expanding testing locations to keep up with demand. Terrell Reid was getting tested Tuesday afternoon. She says she was getting a test because over the weekend she attended a memorial service and a friend has tested positive for COVID. “She was one of them and she got it from her job,” she explained. Reid says after her sister nearly died of COVID and two cousins passed away, she is ready to get vaccinated....