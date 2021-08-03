Date Set For In-Person Graves-Chapple Field Day

(SPRINGFIELD) Cattlemen can hear the latest research at the Beef Field Day on the University of Illinois Dixon Springs Agricultural Center coming up next Tuesday evening, August 3rd. Hosted by the U of I Extension and the Department of Animal Sciences, the free event will start at 5:15 with research related to cow-calf operations and updates about ongoing research at Dixon Springs. Other topics include injectable vitamins, shipping stress, invasive plants’ effects on tick populations, heifer selection, grazing management strategies, and more. A complimentary dinner prepared by the Shawnee Beef Association will be served after the program. Registration is requested by today, this Thursday, July 29th, by calling Teresa Steckler at 618-695-2441 or sending an email to tsteckle@illinois.edu. The Dixon Springs Ag Center, located south of Harrisburg, between Eddyville and Simpson, just off of State Route 145, was established in 1934 on 5,100 acres in Pope County. It’s the largest experiment research station of its kind east of the Mississippi River.