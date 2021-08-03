Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Date Set For In-Person Graves-Chapple Field Day

northwestmoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe date has been set for an in-person field day this year at the Graves-Chapple Research Center near Corning. The Graves-Chapple Field Day will be held Tuesday, August 24th. The event will begin at 7:30am and includes a breakfast. The first tour will leave at 8am. There will be a lunch around noon.

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Day#University Of Missouri#Cafnr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Moultrie, GAPosted by
The Moultrie Observer

Expo Field Day to be held online

MOULTRIE, Ga. — No profession is more sensitive to the weather than farming, and that point was driven home again this morning as the organizers of the Sunbelt Expo’s Field Day announced it will take place online this year. Field Day, where farmers tour the Expo’s fields to learn about...
Corvallis, ORDemocrat-Herald

Dry Farming Field Day set for Aug. 26 in Corvallis

The Oregon State University Extension Small Farms Program and the OSU Department of Horticulture will offer a Dry Farming Field Day from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the OSU Vegetable Research Farm, 34306 NE Electric Road, Corvallis. Local residents are invited to learn about multiple dry farming research...
Pottsville, PATimes News

Veterans farm field day to be held

The PA Veteran Farming Project invites military veterans and their spouses to a Veteran Farm Field Day Saturday, at Hope Hill Lavender Farm in Pottsville from 9 a.m. to noon. Host farmers Wendy and Troy Jochems will host and speak on their farm and store operation, which includes lavender and honey.
Wisconsin Rapids, WImidwestfarmreport.com

Cranberry Summer Field Day Ahead

Cranberry growers, families, and industry representatives will gather at Whittlesey Cranberry Company in Wisconsin Rapids on August 11, 2021 for the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association’s (WSCGA) 132nd Annual Summer Meeting, Field Day, & Trade Show. This year marks the 150th anniversary of Whittlesey Cranberry Company, which was founded in 1871 by Sherman Newell Whittlesey.
Chatham, MIMining Journal

Organic Vegetable Field Day set for Aug. 5 in Chatham

CHATHAM — People are invited to join vegetable growers at the MSU UPREC Organic Vegetable Field Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. Learn how current research projects at the UPREC North Farm could apply to a vegetable operation: An organic weed management trial using a range of mechanical cultivation tools and vegetable variety trials evaluating cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, squash, and carrots for the local food economy.
Tennisomahadailyrecord.com

Field Day Returns as First Major OBA Event Held in Person

Nearly 150 Omaha Bar Association members enjoyed a day of golf, pickleball and camaraderie at the OBA’s annual Field Day event. Held at Champions Run on July 19, this was the first Field Day — and first major in person event held by the OBA — since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. OBA Executive Director Dave Sommers was glad to see so many members participate.
Devils Lake, NDDevils Lake Daily Journal

Oakes Irrigation Site field day set

DEVILS LAKE - Irrigation management while in a drought, white mold in soybeans and new potato varieties are some of the main topics that will be covered during this year’s field day at the North Dakota State University Oakes Irrigation Research Site -- Robert Titus Research Farm on Thursday, Aug. 4.
AgricultureKMZU

Women Owning Woodland Field Day

A one day workshop for women landowners and woodland enthusiasts to join natural resources professionals to learn about forest management for wildlife. The morning will be a classroom session that will cover forest management basics, timber stand improvement, prescribed fire, landowner assistance programs and where to find help. The afternoon will be a habitat tour of a local area that has utilized some of the practices discussed. Lunch is included.
Saint Gabriel, LAlsuagcenter.com

In-person sugarcane field day returns with new varieties, more

(07/27/21) ST. GABRIEL, La. — Two newly released sugarcane varieties took center stage at the LSU AgCenter Sugar Research Station’s first live field day since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic forced a virtual version last year. Attendees of the July 21 event included some from as far away as Seattle...
Agriculturenodawaynews.com

Soybean field day set for July 28

A morning soybean field day will be held Wednesday, July 28 at Ferguson Farms located 6547 SE Pickett Road at the east edge of St. Joseph. Registration will begin at 8:30 am and the program at 9. Speakers will be from the University of Missouri Extension Service. This meeting is free and open to growers and agricultural businesses.
West Lafayette, INagrinews-pubs.com

Education field day set for small farmers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture and the Purdue Student Farm will host the Small Farm Education Field Day and Webinar series. Lori Jolly-Brown, events and communications coordinator for Purdue’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, said the in-person field day will be held...
Baltic, SDPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

AG PHD Field Day is Here

The Hefty brothers have done it again. AG Ph.D. is back and better than ever in 2021. This year's event brings a little something for everyone in terms of agriculture. It's located at the Hefty Brothers lot in Baltic. Here's a look at the days' events. The day will kick...
Grafton, WVmountainstatesman.com

TC soccer adds in-person signup date

TAYLOR COUNTY— The Taylor County Soccer Association (TCSA) will soon be wrapping up registration for the upcoming fall season, but before doing so, they wanted to give folks one more in-person signup opportunity. The organization will be hosting the in-person day on Thursday, August 5, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at McCauley...
Fargo, NDndsu.edu

NDSU Horticulture Research Farm Field Day Set

NDSU’s latest tree, shrub, fruit and vegetable research will be on display during a field day and tour at the NDSU Horticulture Research Farm near Absaraka, North Dakota, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The 80-acre farm includes the Dale E. Herman Research Arboretum, which...
Politicsthevillagereporter.com

Four County Career Center Sets Dates For Packet Pick Up Days

Students registered to attend Four County Career center this Fall can pick up their schedules and other important 2021-2022 school information during the Packet Pick Up Days at Four County Career Center on August 5th and 10th. Students may also pay their school fees, pick up their technology device, and...
Agriculturefreedom929.com

2021 BEEF FIELD DAY

(SPRINGFIELD) Cattlemen can hear the latest research at the Beef Field Day on the University of Illinois Dixon Springs Agricultural Center coming up next Tuesday evening, August 3rd. Hosted by the U of I Extension and the Department of Animal Sciences, the free event will start at 5:15 with research related to cow-calf operations and updates about ongoing research at Dixon Springs. Other topics include injectable vitamins, shipping stress, invasive plants’ effects on tick populations, heifer selection, grazing management strategies, and more. A complimentary dinner prepared by the Shawnee Beef Association will be served after the program. Registration is requested by today, this Thursday, July 29th, by calling Teresa Steckler at 618-695-2441 or sending an email to tsteckle@illinois.edu. The Dixon Springs Ag Center, located south of Harrisburg, between Eddyville and Simpson, just off of State Route 145, was established in 1934 on 5,100 acres in Pope County. It’s the largest experiment research station of its kind east of the Mississippi River.
Littleton, MEthecounty.me

Littleton Field Days set for Aug. 7

LITTLETON, Maine — The Southern Aroostook Agricultural Museum on U.S. Route 1 will be the place to be for fun and games, Saturday, Aug. 7, as part of the Littleton Field Days. Starting at 10 a.m., the family-friendly event will feature a variety of children’s games, demonstrations and activities. Numerous...
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Holding a Family Field Day

Summer is the season for families. Kids are free from the responsibilities of school, and the days are long, which means there is more time for parents to spend with their children. One of the best ways to spend a free Saturday is to hold a family field day. All you need to be successful is a backyard that is big enough for some activities. If you are interested in a family field day, make sure to consider the following tips to make yours a standout event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy