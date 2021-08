LSU head coach Ed Orgeron provided an update on the injured Myles Brennan on Wednesday night. “I don’t wanna say nothing prematurely, you know he’s just getting over the pain,” Orgeron said. “He’s getting able to where he’s coming back around. Obviously, it was emotional for him. I think they’re going to try to put the pads on him as soon as they can, maybe start throwing the ball in a month or something. I’m not in a hurry. I’m not gonna rush him. I want him to be ready.”