US Olympic Viewers Shift to Streaming; Japan and AUS Ratings Rise

By Madeleine Lepesant
swimswam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC saw some of its lowest national ratings in Olympic history. The rise of streaming services during the pandemic drove people away from primetive coverage. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. With streaming services on the rise, the Programming Insider reported that the NBC coverage of the 2020 Tokyo...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

