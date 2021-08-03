Back-to-school donations are sought for backpack giveaway

VERNON — The Cornerstone Clothing Bank Etc. is seeking donations for its upcoming back-to-school backpack giveaway event.

The organization, located at 3 Prospect St., is asking for backpacks, spiral bound and composition notebooks, colored pencils, highlighters, loose-leaf paper, and sneakers of all sizes.

Donations may be dropped off inside the clothing bank Monday through Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Donations made outside of those hours may be left inside drop boxes on the property.

The actual giveaway will take place on Aug. 6, 7, and 13, and all 135 sign-up slots have been filled.

For more information, contact Director Christine Filanowicz by calling 860-798-5026.