Engel & Völkers Jacksonville ranks in Jacksonville Business Journal's "2021 Class of Fast 50"

Let's be honest, there's no shortage of restaurants in Florida that are situated on the beach, with incredible food and even better views. But what sets apart Racing's North Turn is the fact that it is loaded with history! The history of this restaurant dates back to the 1930s when racing on Daytona Beach began. […]