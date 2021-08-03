These true wireless earbuds are even cheaper than an Apple AirTag

Sennheiser is currently giving shoppers a 30% discount on its impressive Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds at both Amazon US and Amazon UK. That means you can save $80 in the US, with the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds down to just $219, and in the UK you can save £82 (now just £196). The Momentum True Wireless 2 are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy, so they more than live up to their price tag, especially considering the big savings available. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)