These true wireless earbuds are even cheaper than an Apple AirTag

WG Audio has created a new pair of active noise cancelling (ANC) true wireless earbuds equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and IPX 5 protection rating. Depending on your situation and audio you are listening to, whether you are at the gym, running or commuting to work the WG-1 ANC wireless earbuds allow you to personalize the active noise cancelling effect to suit your needs and audio preferences. Enabling you to easily switch between ambient sound control mode and the pure cancellation mode. Built with this BES2300zp chipset, the WG-1 supports both ANC and AAC/SBC codecs to achieve lossless sound quality and seamless audio transmission. “There are only a few chipsets that can support active noise cancelation while delivering lossless sound quality. Of them, the BES2300zp is the latest and the best” explain the engineers at WG Audio.
