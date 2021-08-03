Cancel
Anthony Walker at practice but not participating with knee wrapped

By Jared Mueller
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have dealt with some injury concerns during training camp. So far, the majority of them have been short term with the team able to exercise caution in the player’s return.

Yesterday, Anthony Walker went down with a knee injury that created concern that it would be more problematic than those kinds of injuries. An MRI was expected to help get a better understanding of what problem might exist in the knee.

There were no updates on the result of the MRI before, in what could be a good sign, Walker is present at practice Tuesday. He is not participating and has a wrap on his knee:

Following practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski gave an update on Walker’s status with good news. No surgery is needed but the linebacker could miss a little time in training camp:

While vague, there is hope that Walker will return to practice before training camp ends and is available for Week 1. As a veteran, he may need less time to get ready but as the team’s defensive play-caller his absence could impact the cohesion of a totally new defense.

The available snaps in practice will likely benefit Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as he returns from the COVID-19 list.

