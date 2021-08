If you’ve visited a natural wine bar in the past few years, odds are you’ve tasted orange wine. Once a niche Georgian style, the amber-hued beverage has become the trendy darling of organic and biodynamic wine wonks the world over. Made from white grapes, orange wine gets its sunny tint from “skin contact”—that is, being left to macerate along with the fruit’s skin and pulpy bits after pressing. Just like ordinary white wine, the orange stuff can vary widely. However, the style generally has more richness and depth than whites, coupled with the refreshing chuggability of rosé and the unexpected—occasionally feral—flavor profiles prized by adventure-seeking natural wine drinkers.