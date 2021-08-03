Bungie and Ubisoft file joint lawsuit against cheat sellers

Anyone else having flashbacks to the late months of 2020 yet? You will be now. Amazon have just announced that their big fantasy MMORPG New World is delaying launch yet again. Just a little longer this time, to the end of September. Now that the closed beta is over and done with, they say that they need some extra time to incorporate feedback from players. Instead of its previously planned August 31 launch date, the new official departure date is September 28. For real this time.