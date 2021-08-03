Bungie and Ubisoft file joint lawsuit against cheat sellers
On July 23rd, two of the video game industry’s biggest companies filed a joint lawsuit to take down a cheating ring that allegedly sold services for their top games. According to TorrentFreak, Bungie and Ubisoft filed the suit in the California state district against members of the company known as Ring-1. The defendants named in the suit go by the usernames Krypto (Andrew Thorpe), Overpowered (Jonathan Agueda), and Grizzy (Wesam Mohammed), and the complaints include allegations of copyright and trademark infringement, as well as intentional interference with contractual relations.www.rockpapershotgun.com
