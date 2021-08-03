Cancel
Bungie and Ubisoft file joint lawsuit against cheat sellers

By Jamal Michel
rockpapershotgun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 23rd, two of the video game industry’s biggest companies filed a joint lawsuit to take down a cheating ring that allegedly sold services for their top games. According to TorrentFreak, Bungie and Ubisoft filed the suit in the California state district against members of the company known as Ring-1. The defendants named in the suit go by the usernames Krypto (Andrew Thorpe), Overpowered (Jonathan Agueda), and Grizzy (Wesam Mohammed), and the complaints include allegations of copyright and trademark infringement, as well as intentional interference with contractual relations.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubisoft#Bungie#Esp#Rust#Pvp#Fti Consulting
