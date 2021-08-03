Defending Citi Open Champ Nick Kyrgios: ‘Tennis Needs to Embrace Personalities’

Nick Kyrgios knows some people have strong opinions of him. He can be brash and doesn’t hesitate to criticize his fellow tennis pros when he disagrees with them or feels slighted. On the court, he can be irascible and berate himself and officials. He has smashed countless rackets, been defaulted, and received boos from fans after withdrawing from matches. Kyrgios has acknowledged in the past that he struggled with his maturity and how to deal with the pressure of being one of Australia’s biggest tennis stars.