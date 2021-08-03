Cancel
Sandra Oh says she's transitioning into 'the mother stage' of her career

By Megan Stone
GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

Actress Sandra Oh is reflecting on how the past year has altered her priorities when it comes to accepting new television or movie roles.

"I am moving into the mother stage of my career, and I know classically, a lot of actresses my age are upset and say, 'Oh, I have to play the mother or the wife,'" she said in an interview with The Cut.

MORE: Sandra Oh won't return to 'Grey's Anatomy': 'I have moved on'

Oh, 50, said she is looking forward to the challenge, adding, "There is tremendous richness in all of these experiences and relationships."

The Emmy-nominee said she understands why some actresses may balk at playing the mom, adding, "When Me Too was happening, and many A-list actresses were getting together, and they realized that their experience was so isolated because many times in films, there’s only really one part for a woman."

Oh said that hasn't been her experience and referenced her 10-year run on "Grey's Anatomy."

"Cristina Yang changed in real time, she developed in real time, and it was believable," she said.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House, FILE - PHOTO: Sandra Oh attends the 33nd Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala after party on Feb. 26, 2020 in New York City.

While she has sought roles that offered "dimensionality," the pandemic further influenced her decision making, Oh said.

"The pandemic shifted so many things for everyone, and I definitely opened and deepened and questioned my points of view and belief systems," she said. "I feel in great creative shape and grateful to work on projects that are challenging the unbelievable pressure of being a modern woman."

MORE: Ellen Pompeo reveals which 'Grey’s Anatomy' cast departures affected her most

Oh is set to play Ming, an overprotective mom, in the upcoming Disney/Pixar animated film "Turning Red," due March 11, 2022.

She's also set to star as Amanda in the supernatural horror "Umma," which she said delves into "generational trauma" and will "question how mothering is challenging." A release date is forthcoming.

