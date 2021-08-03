Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Blaze Pizza Has Good News For Fans Of Its Cheesy Pesto Garlic Bread

By Aimee Lamoureux
mashed.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is there not to love about ? With the pleasant blend of crunchy, baked bread and tasty seasonings, it is the perfect side for dipping into sauces or just enjoying on its own. And with Blaze Pizza's Pesto Garlic Cheesy Bread, you get all the flavor of a traditional slice of garlic bread, plus extra cheese and a drizzling of nutty, savory pesto sauce. It has become a popular item with fans of the chain – or at least, with those who could get ahold of the tasty side.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garlic Bread#Food Drink#Blaze Pizza Has Good News#Blaze Pizza#Pesto Garlic Cheesy Bread#The Fast Food Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This National Pizza Chain Just Launched a Game-Changing New Cheesy Bread

If you recall the days when tough-to-chew topped with a tiny shake of parmesan were considered a stellar side to pizza, well… how times have changed. This week, one of America's more modern (and fastest-growing) pizza chains debuted a head-turning new cheesy bread that may have just raised the bar for us all. Check out what Blaze Pizza has been baking.
Recipesdizzybusyandhungry.com

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad is a refreshing, healthy and easy to make side salad. It's perfect for summer, and pairs beautifully with any entree. If you're looking for a summery side salad, this easy cucumber salad might be exactly what you need. Made with onions, mayonnaise, and mint, it's packed with amazing flavors, but made in less than 15 minutes.
Recipesthecozycook.com

Mushroom Chicken

This mushroom chicken recipe has juicy chicken that’s smothered in a thick and creamy mushroom sauce that encompasses the flavor and consistency of gravy. Serve this with mashed potatoes and roasted green beans for a delicious, freezer-friendly family dinner!. Mushroom Chicken. You are definitely going to drink this creamy mushroom...
Recipeseatwell101.com

Baked Garlic Chicken

Baked Garlic Chicken – Super quick, easy, and delicious, this baked garlic chicken is the perfect chicken breast dinner for a weeknight! Chicken is seasoned with plenty of spices, drenched in melted butter, then baked to juicy perfection with a crisp parmesan topping. You can get as creative as you’d like with the seasoning mix, and this baked chicken recipe only takes a few minutes to assemble. Enjoy!
Recipescookitonce.com

INSTANT POT CHICKEN RECIPES – HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN

PREP TIME: 5 MINS | COOK TIME: 15 MINS | TOTAL TIME: 20 MINS | YIELD: 4 PEOPLE. This chicken meal has the most luscious sauce made with the perfect combo of honey, garlic, and soy sauce. Made easy in an Instant Pot. It’s a beginner recipe that you can make even in a slow cooker or stovetop!
Recipeseatwell101.com

10 Healthy Crockpot Chicken Meal Ideas

Healthy Crockpot Chicken Meal Ideas – These healthy and comforting crockpot chicken recipe ideas have all the delicious flavors of a slow-cooked crockpot meal with fall-of-the-bone tender chicken. These healthy Crockpot chicken recipes are super easy to make and clean up, making your dinners 100% stress-free. Enjoy!. Healthy Crockpot Chicken...
Temecula, CAPosted by
Mashed

Costco Has Good News For Hippeas Fans

Hippeas, a brand of puffed chickpea snacks, has caught the national love and attention of the general American public and even counts actor Leonardo DiCaprio as one of its investors (via Yahoo!). After the brand's Vegan White Cheddar Organic Chickpea Puffs disappeared from select Costco stores, a Reddit user has reported that this popular snack has returned to shelves in Temecula, California. Eat This, Not That reports that a different Redditor based in Los Angeles has also recently spotted Hippeas at their local Costco.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

The Reason You Shouldn't Let Cheese Fondue Get Too Hot

Fondue for two, a tagline from a joke on "Glee" (via YouTube), still has a nice ring to it. And when it comes to what seems like a romantic date night activity, fondue is an option where anyone without a lactose intolerance can't go wrong. In fact, the restaurant franchise Melting Pot bets its income on it, serving up continuously new variations on its original "swiss cheese fondue, beef fondue and a chocolate fondue dessert" since 1975 (per the Melting Pot website).
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Are Chick-fil-A waffle fries vegan?

Of all the fast food debates, one that will always live on is determining which french fries are the best. Of course, we’ve got the classic McDonald’s fries that you can’t go wrong with, but you’ve also got Arby’s curly fries, Burger King’s fries, Popeyes cajun fries, and of course, the Chick-fil-A waffle fries. The list can go on and on. But for someone who has dietary restrictions — like being vegan or vegetarian — the french fry options are limited.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
Restaurantsmashed.com

News Of Two New Wendy's Specialty Items May Have Just Been Leaked

Though they maintain their core menu of staples that have diners coming back time and time again, many fast food chains release limited-edition or specialty items throughout the year to entice diners to visit and try them out — and it seems that Wendy's may be slated to add two new items to its lineup, although it doesn't appear that the fast food chain meant for that particular information to be revealed.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its New English Muffin Bread

Trader Joe's is one of those places that is always rolling out new products that gets people super excited. Case in point: It's not everyday that people go nuts over loaded potatoes and sweet and spicy pickle chips , but they do when it's a new Trader Joe's find. Now, super fans are getting stoked about a brand new item that has hit the store's shelves — Trader Joe's English Muffin Bread.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

CHEESY BACON APPLE BREAD

This Cheesy Bacon Apple Bread is wonderful to serve for breakfast with eggs and coffee. This bread is good as a snack or with any meal. If it has bacon in it, I like it! This bread is easy to make and also goes great with just about any meal.
Recipesgimmesomeoven.com

Cheesy Pesto Rolls

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy. These cheesy pesto rolls are swirled with fresh basil pesto, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and easy to make in about 1 hour!. Say hello to savory swirl rolls! ♡. While making my favorite 1-hour cinnamon rolls recipe for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy