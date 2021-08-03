Sartell-St. Stephen District to cut ties with Equity Alliance MN over an equity audit backlash
Community concerns about a district equity audit have prompted the Sartell-St. Stephens school board to vote to cut ties with Equity Alliance Minnesota. According to their website, Equity Alliance Minnesota works to, “support systemic equity and integration through careful and intentional use of professional development; external supports, including equity audits, facilitation and action planning; and student programming.”www.audacy.com
Comments / 0