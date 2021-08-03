Cancel
Meghan’s 40th Birthday Plans Are Revealed Amid Rumors She’s Celebrating With Oprah

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 5 days ago
The big 4-0. Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday plans with Prince Harry were revealed amid rumors Oprah Winfrey is planning a massive bash for the Duchess of Sussex’s milestone bday.

The Mirror reported on Saturday, July 31, that Meghan—who turns 40 on August 4, 2021, had hired Colin Cowie , Oprah’s party planner who has also worked with celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Tom Cruise and Jennifer Lopez, to plan her 40th birthday party. “Colin was recommended to her by Oprah who always puts on fabulous parties,” a source told the newspaper.

The source also claimed that Meghan asked Colin for a “low-key” party at their Montecito, California, home that includes her husband, Prince Harry, their kids— 2-year-old Archie and 1-month-old Lilibet —and their closest friends and family, including Oprah and Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland . “Megan wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited, her closest friends and family,” the insider said.

However, according to Page Six , the Duchess of Sussex could have an even more “low-key” party than that. The newspaper denied that Meghan had hired Colin to be her party planner, and just celebrate her 40th birthday with Harry, Archie and Lilibet. If Meghan is to welcome any other guests, Page Six reports that those guests could include Meghan’s friend Lindsay Roth, actresses Janina Gavankar and Abigail Spencer, and makeup artist Daniel Martin, who all live within distance to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Though Meghan is planning for a small bash, Page Six reports that Harry could take his wife and his kids to somewhere near their Montecito home for the bash. Fans, however, shouldn’t expect Meghan and Harry to travel far for the celebration. Page Six also confirmed that Meghan won’t be celebrating her birthday with Barack Obama, who turns 60 on the same day Meghan turns 40 and is hosting a birthday party at his Martha’s Vineyard home this weekend.

Meghan is no stranger to intimate birthdays . For her 36th birthday, Harry took his then-girlfriend to Botswana, Africa, where they did conservation work with Elephant Without Borders. For her 37th birthday, Meghan and Harry attended their friend Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks’ wedding in Surrey.

For her 38th birthday, Meghan and Harry spent a private day at Frogmore Cottage, their Windsor home in the United Kingdom, with a carrot cake. The family then flew to Ibiza, Spain, a few days later for vacation. For her 39th birthday , Meghan and Harry stayed at home amid the current health crisis, which came months after they left the British royal family.

Meghan also turns 40 months before her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who will celebrate her 40th birthday on January 9, 2022. Meghan’s brother-in-law, Prince William, turns 40 on June 21, 2022.

Finding Freedom

Buy: ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family’ $11.15

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family . The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship—from their wedding and how they met, to the birth of their first son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

