American Airlines Offering Free In-flight Access to TikTok

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Airlines announced it has bolstered its array of free in-flight offerings with the addition of TikTok. As part of a promotional offering, travelers on a Viasat-equipped narrowbody American aircraft can get 30-minutes of free access to TikTok without having to purchase Wi-Fi. The carrier said it has the fastest Wi-Fi on more planes than any other carrier in the United States.

