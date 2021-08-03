Flagler Health Department Chief Bob Snyder Reveals He Was a ‘Breakthrough’ Covid Case, But Vaccine Kept Symptoms Mild
Bob Snyder, who heads the Flagler County Health Department, is among the chief architects of the county’s response to the covid pandemic. He has been its most visible and ardent advocates of safety measures for 18 months and vaccination since December. He had managed to make it through a year and a half of the pandemic’s most viral trenches unscathed, even when he was unvaccinated for two-thirds of that time.flaglerlive.com
Comments / 0