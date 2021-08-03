Learning to love my Instant Pot

If there's one food that's as comforting as it is filling, it's dumplings. From gyoza to pierogis, there are a million different ways to make dumplings. But unless you have some go-to dumpling recipes in your back pocket, or you've been making them all your life, it can be difficult to know how to incorporate dumpling into your dinner recipes repertoire. But learning how to make dumplings yourself can not only help you save money, but can arm you with a delicious recipe to whip out and impress family and friends at your next party, or a special someone during a romantic dinner.