We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Every home chef needs a good set of knives, but let’s face it: High-caliber knives can be pretty pricey. However, savvy shoppers know that it is possible to find affordable knives and cutlery without sacrificing quality. And today, Victorinox — aka the award-winning brand behind the Swiss Army Knife — announced the launch of their new collection, the Swiss Modern Synthetic Extension. The budget-friendly knives range from just $7 for a 4-inch paring knife to a 10-inch carving knife for a reasonable $62, and you can rest assured that you’re getting the high-caliber craftsmanship that the Swiss brand is known for.