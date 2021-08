A Chesterville man died over the weekend when his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck in Farmington. The accident happened just before 4:00 on Saturday afternoon. Farmington Police say 50-year-old Christopher Krol of Chesterville was riding his bicycle on Farmington Falls Road when he was hit. An investigation into the incident revealed that Krol turned his bicycle into the path of a pickup truck, being driven by 50-year-old Richard Dow of Wilton. WABI-TV reports there was no way Dow could have avoided striking the bicycle. Police say Krol was thrown from the bicycle and was not wearing a helmet.