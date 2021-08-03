Cancel
Premier League

Aymeric Laporte pushing for Man City departure & move back to Spain

By Graeme Bailey
90min.com
 3 days ago

Aymeric Laporte has made it clear to Manchester City that he wants to move to La Liga this summer, with Barcelona and Real Madrid registering their interest. Laporte, who switched allegiances from France to Spain ahead of Euro 2020, has told his representatives that he would like to leave Manchester having lost his place in the City team to Ruben Dias and John Stones. 90min understands that Spain is the only destination he is interested in leaving for.

