Allina Health to require vaccination for all employees

tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

Aug. 3—Allina Health joins Mayo Clinic and other health care agencies in requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employment. By October 1, employees, students, volunteers and staff at Allina need to receive at least one dose of vaccine with limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons. "Ensuring that our employees are vaccinated...

Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

New Jersey hospital system FIRES six senior health care workers who refused to get COVID-19 vaccines - as they announce plans to mandate shots for thousands of other employees

New Jersey's largest hospital system has fired six senior health care workers because they refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. RWJBarnabas Health, which boasts 11 acute-care hospitals across the Garden State, announced the news in a statement on Wednesday. Back in May, the private company mandated that all staff at...
Public HealthMedscape News

Should COVID Vaccinations Be Mandatory for Healthcare Workers?

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Arthur L. Caplan, PhD: Hi. I'm Art Caplan, and welcome to another edition of Both Sides Now. I'm your host as well as director of the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University Grossman School of Medicine. I'm excited to be here for what I think you'll find a very interesting and enlightening discussion. It's about a much-debated topic that has been in the news quite a bit lately and has all sorts of nuances, twists, and turns: vaccine mandates.
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Hospital urges COVID-19 vaccinations

Geary Community Hospital officials are urging the public to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Director of Communications Ashley King stated that recent statistics showed the county had the lowest percentage for vaccination rates in the state and hospitalizations have also been up recently. Delta variant cases of COVID-19 are also being reported....
Public HealthDaily Iberian

Veterans Affairs will require COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is requiring health workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. It's the first federal agency with a vaccine mandate for employees. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough says this is the best way to keep veterans safe. Employees will get four hours of additional paid leave...
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

Patient-facing healthcare workers at state-run hospitals required to get vaccinated by Labor Day

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that patient-facing healthcare workers at state-run hospitals will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by Labor Day. There will not be an option to be tested in lieu of vaccination for these patient-facing healthcare workers. The Governor also announced that all New York State employees—about 130,000 people—will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by Labor Day. State employees who do not get vaccinated will be required to be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. New York State is working with state unions to implement the requirement quickly and fairly.
Healthroi-nj.com

Trinitas Regional Medical Center mandates vaccine for all staff and physicians

Trinitas Regional Medical Center is mandating all its staff, including physicians who practice at the facility, become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or register a valid medical or religious exemption by Oct. 1, CEO Gary Horan announced Thursday. Those who do not will not be allowed to continue working there, Horan...
Public HealthKEDM

A Nurse’s Death And The Health Care Workers Who Aren’t Getting Vaccinated

Olivia Guidry was a 24-year-old nurse at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital with dreams of becoming a doctor. She died earlier this month, after testing positive for COVID-19. Guidry’s story went viral on social media. Hospital officials have not confirmed whether COVID-19 contributed to her death, though they have said an autopsy would be performed. But her case has nevertheless become a warning bell and a microcosm of this new, preventable wave of the pandemic in the U.S.
Public Healthhealthday.com

AAP Provides Guidance for Follow-Up Care for Pediatric COVID-19

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Children with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection should receive pediatric follow-up care to monitor for symptom resolution and screen for and address health concerns, according to guidance published by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Noting that more than 4 million...
Public Healthgalescreekjournal.com

Health care workers must get vaccine, or be tested for COVID-19 weekly, Gov. Brown says

Oregon Governor Kate Brown will require workers in health care settings to be tested weekly for COVID-19, a rule that health care workers can avoid by becoming vaccinated. According to a press release from the governor’s office, Brown today directed the Oregon Health Authority to create the rule requiring COVID-19 testing. Expected to be issued this week, the rule will become effective September 30. That timeline, the governor’s office said, will allow health care workers time to become fully vaccinated.
California Statenbcpalmsprings.com

California ordering all workers in health-care settings to be vaccinated

All workers in health-care facilities across California will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under a revised order issued today by the state Department of Public Health. The state had previously announced that workers in health-care settings had the option of either being vaccinated or undergoing weekly COVID-...
Sutter, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sutter Health Joins Kaiser Permanente In Mandating Its Workers Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sutter Health has joined the now growing list of employers requiring its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The healthcare system announced its requirement on Wednesday as the Delta variant continues to spread. CEO Sarah Krevans noted that most of Sutter Health’s workforce had already been fully vaccinated. “I am grateful the majority of our workforce and allied physicians have already demonstrated their leadership and their confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines by getting fully vaccinated,” Krevans said in a statement on the new policy. The policy will mandate all physicians, employees, volunteers and vendors who work with Sutter Health to get the vaccine. Earlier in the week, Kaiser Permanente also announced a similar policy that orders its employees to get vaccinated. Gov. Gavin Newsom had also recently mandated that all healthcare workers either get vaccinated or submit to wearing masks and regular COVID-19 testing. Sutter Health says its employees will need to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30.

