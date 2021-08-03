Allina Health to require vaccination for all employees

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sutter Health has joined the now growing list of employers requiring its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The healthcare system announced its requirement on Wednesday as the Delta variant continues to spread. CEO Sarah Krevans noted that most of Sutter Health’s workforce had already been fully vaccinated. “I am grateful the majority of our workforce and allied physicians have already demonstrated their leadership and their confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines by getting fully vaccinated,” Krevans said in a statement on the new policy. The policy will mandate all physicians, employees, volunteers and vendors who work with Sutter Health to get the vaccine. Earlier in the week, Kaiser Permanente also announced a similar policy that orders its employees to get vaccinated. Gov. Gavin Newsom had also recently mandated that all healthcare workers either get vaccinated or submit to wearing masks and regular COVID-19 testing. Sutter Health says its employees will need to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30.