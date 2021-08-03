Cancel
Hot property: Terry Black's BBQ owners bought land near the Pearl - and are already getting offers

By Madison Iszler, San Antonio Express-News
 3 days ago

Aug. 3—It's only been a few weeks since the family behind Terry Black's BBQ in Austin and Dallas bought property along Broadway, and they're already getting offers. The mostly vacant 1.4-acre site — nearly an entire city block — is a few blocks north of the Pearl and the bevy of high-rise offices and apartments going up around it. Residents, office workers and tourists are a short walk away.

