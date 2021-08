Team USA continues to ride the momentum from the success it had in the Nations League, as the Americans have reached the semifinals of the Concacaf Gold Cup for the 14th time in team history. All that stands between them and a shot at a seventh Gold Cup title is Qatar, a country that isn't even a Concacaf member. The Middle Eastern nation was invited to play in this year's Gold Cup and has made quite the first impression. And now the Asian Football Confederation member has an opportunity to pad its international resume by knocking out the United States from its signature soccer event. The winner of this match will face either Mexico or Canada on Sunday in the Gold Cup championship game.